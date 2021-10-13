“I cried every other day”: Juju Fitcats honest about his fake breakup with Tibo in Shape

Behind the banana pancake nicks and tutorials, Juju Fitcats is a real person with a difficult history. She recounts her anorexia exacerbated by her mother, bullying, social media and self-confidence in her second and final book, Without Filter (ed. Solar). It was on this occasion that she met Release for a portrait published on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

The influencer, whose real name is Justine Becattini, 26, tells about her life in Albi with her companion Thibaud, better known by the nickname Tibo in Shape. It was by winning the Miss Shape contest, organized by the youtubeur so that his subscribers could choose his new girlfriend, that they met. “From 15,000 subscribers, I went to over 100,000 in one night!“, she recalls.

Often criticized on social networks, Juju Fitcats explains that he does not agree with all of her man’s proposals, especially when he conveys sexist clichés in their videos. “My feminism is evolving. Sometimes, I refuse the ideas Thibaud offers me. Other times, I say to myself: ‘It’s just a sketch’. Behind his macho airs on the screen, it’s a teddy bear in the real life !“, she defends.





On the other hand, Juju Fitcats keeps a bittersweet memory of this story of false separation and interposed clashes, carefully staged by Tibo in Shape. “A million people were watching my stories. Usually I’m between 200,000 and 400,000 (…) Thibaud had had all the ideas, even those of the lyrics to my clash. I cried every other day. I begged him to shorten the script“, she remembers to Release.

Last October, when the fake clash took place, Juju and Tibo made a video to clarify the situation. “It’s funny but after a while, it’s difficult. We remain human and it’s not because we are on social networks that there aren’t things that affect us. It is not because there is the barrier of the screen that we cannot be touched by certain comments that we receive“, she noted on YouTube.