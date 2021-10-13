ICJ grants Somalia most of Kenya’s claimed maritime area

The decision of the international body exacerbates already high tensions between the two African countries for many years.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) granted Tuesday, October 12 to Somalia most of the maritime area in the Indian Ocean, rich in fish and potential hydrocarbons, claimed by Kenya. The ICJ, the UN’s highest court, ruled that there was “no agreed maritime borderAnd drew a new border close to that claimed by Somalia. Kenya retains part of the disputed water triangle which stretches over 100,000 km2.

The ICJ has thus put an end to the procedure initiated in 2014 by Mogadishu and which regularly aggravates the already tumultuous relations between the two neighbors of East Africa. The President of Somalia immediately asked Kenya on Tuesday evening to “Respect international law” and give up “His ambition”. Calling this maritime dispute“epicenter” tensions, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, known as Farmajo, called in a televised speech for the decision of the ICJ to be “An opportunity to strengthen the relationship of the two countries and the collaboration between their neighboring peoples”. The Kenyan government “Totally rejects and does not recognize the conclusions” of the ICJ, headquartered in The Hague (Netherlands), said Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, however.

Prior to the decision, Kenya had accused the court of bias and has already made it known that it did not recognize the jurisdiction of the Court, created in 1946 to settle disputes between member states. The decisions of the ICJ are binding on the parties and are final, but the Court has no binding means to enforce them. However, it can refer violations to the United Nations. Nairobi and Mogadishu have clashed over the course of their maritime border for years, both claiming sovereignty over a vast maritime area that may harbor oil and gas fields.





Somalia, located to the east of Kenya, claimed that its maritime border with Kenya should be delimited in the extension of its land border, in a south-eastern direction. For its part, Kenya believed that the border at sea should be drawn in a straight line to the east, thus giving it more maritime territory. Nairobi has maintained sovereignty over the disputed area since 1979, when Kenya set the limits of its exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Kenya notably granted three oil exploration permits in the area concerned to the Italian company ENI, contested by Somalia.

“Fair solution”

The ICJ also rejected the route of the border claimed by Kenya from the coast, saying it would have had “A serious cut-off effect” for Somalia. Magistrates, however, amended Mogadishu’s proposal, saying Kenya risked having its maritime rights sandwiched between Somalia to the north and Tanzania to the south. “The Court therefore considers that the adjusted line which it established as a maritime boundary … leads to an equitable solution“Said Judge-President Joan Donoghue. Finally, the ICJ rejected all Somalia’s claims for damages for surveying and drilling work from oil and gas companies that Kenya had authorized.

In March, Nairobi said it would no longer attend court hearings after the court refused to allow further delays in the case. Kenya then announced that it no longer recognized the jurisdiction of the ICJ. At the end of September, Nairobi notified the Secretary-General of the United Nations that it was withdrawing its recognition of compulsory jurisdiction of the ICJ, dating from 1965. “Perhaps Kenya’s decision not to participate in the oral proceedings was partly due to the fact that it was a losing battle”, observes Cecily Rose, assistant professor in international law at the University of Leiden, in the Netherlands, to AFP.

In 2009, Kenya and Somalia agreed to settle their dispute through bilateral negotiations. But these have not been successful. Somalia therefore seized the ICJ in 2014 which, despite Kenya’s disputes, declared itself competent in February 2017. Tensions between the two neighbors reached a peak in February 2019 when Nairobi recalled its ambassador to Mogadishu, accusing the Somalia for auctioning oil and gas fields in the disputed area.