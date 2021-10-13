Île-de-France, Grand-Est and Hauts-de-France placed under surveillance

If the level of indicators of an epidemic of bronchiolitis remains “moderate”, there is a “tendency to increase which requires the greatest vigilance”, underlines an epidemiologist at the health agency Public Health France.

Bronchiolitis, a respiratory disease that affects babies and can sometimes lead them to hospital, is making a comeback in France. Three regions were placed under surveillance: the Île-de-France, which reactivated its crisis units on Monday, the Grand-Est and Hauts-de-France, which went into “pre-epidemic phase”, according to the report. latest surveillance bulletin from Public Health France.

For the week of September 27, 1,278 emergency room visits for children under 2 years of age for bronchiolitis were recorded, of which 460 resulted in hospitalization, against 700 and 300 respectively at this period in a normal year. “The level of indicators remains moderate” but there is a “tendency to increase which requires the greatest vigilance”, explained to theAFP Delphine Viriot, epidemiologist at the French public health agency.





“The idea is to be able to detect as early as possible the onset of the epidemic, to allow the establishment of the organization of hospital services,” she added.

“The bronchiolitis epidemic could be large“, warned in its last opinion, dated October 7, the Scientific Council, which guides the French government. Last winter, the confinements and the anti-Covid barrier gestures had also blocked other viruses, including the RSV (virus respiratory syncytial), responsible for bronchiolitis. The children were therefore less infected than usual and are less immune. The French Scientific Council thus notes a “significant acquired collective immunity deficit for children born after March 2020”.

Common and highly contagious, bronchiolitis causes babies to cough and difficult, fast, and wheezing. Even though it is scary for young parents, it is mostly benign. But it may require a visit to the emergency room, or even hospitalization.. A large-scale epidemic could therefore weigh on hospital systems already strained by the Covid

“What causes concern is especially the little ones“, stressed to theAFP Dr Fabienne Kochert, President of the French Association for Ambulatory Pediatrics (Afpa), recommending “strict compliance with barrier measures”. “We must not take babies under 3 months in supermarkets, and we must keep a minimum of distance,” she insisted. Kisses to babies should also be avoided: if it is due to RSV, a cold in an adult can lead to bronchiolitis in a little one.