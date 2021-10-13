In Paris, Anne Hidalgo and her environmental allies on the verge of a nervous breakdown

The subject should have brought them together. But the debate organized at the Council of Paris, Wednesday, October 13, on the acceleration of the ecological transition, on the contrary, widened the gap between Anne Hidalgo and her main allies in the capital, the environmentalists. In front of the dumbfounded right-wing elected officials, the socialist mayor and the elected Greens have sent a whole series of accusations in the face. Environmentalists have criticized the “Lack of ambition” and the “Major inconsistencies” M projectsme Hidalgo. “Do you prefer to be applauded by Les Républicains?”, she retorted vigorously. Please choose your fights, choose your partners, and also choose your opponents! ” Applause, hoots.

While relations within the pink-red-green coalition which manages the city are, from the beginning, marked by mistrust, the socialist mayor’s campaign for the Elysee Palace accentuates tensions, and sparks multiply.

Yannick Jadot’s rival

Wednesday morning, environmentalists launched hostilities. Their subject of discontent? Only a few days before the city council, Anne Hidalgo had decided to bring together in a single debate all the subjects related more or less to ecology that were on the program. Instead of discussing separately, as was planned, the “tree plan”, the thermal renovation of buildings, district heating, noise, the end of plastic in canteens, etc., the mayor gave a long speech global, to which the various political groups were invited to react. But with much more limited speaking time than if each of the 17 deliberations brought together for the occasion had given rise to a specific debate.





This last minute change made the Parisian Greens jump. In the midst of the presidential pre-campaign, they saw a gesture made “For media and electoral purposes”, to allow Anne Hidalgo to pose as French champion of ecology, therefore in rival of their own candidate, Yannick Jadot. In fact, during her introductory speech, the mayor and candidate did not just detail her plans for Paris, she also criticized the industrial recovery plan presented the day before by Emmanuel Macron, in particular the small nuclear power plants that he plans to increase.

Above all, “This great political communication in which so many such important subjects are diluted forces us to deal with them in haste”, declared Fatoumata Koné, the president of the elected ecologists. “To deprive ourselves of in-depth debates is not to take the measure of the environmental emergency, it is not to have understood the expectations of Parisians”, she hammered.

