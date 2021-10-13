In photos, Emma Mackey and Romain Duris, charm and glamor at the premiere of the film “Eiffel”

Sunday October 10, Emma Mackey and Romain Duris went to the Grand Rex for the premiere of the film Eiffel, which hits theaters Wednesday, October 13. Star of the English series Sex Education On Netflix, the Franco-British actress plays for the first time in a French film, where she plays Adrienne Bourgès, muse and youthful love of engineer Gustave Eiffel.

At the event, the 25-year-old opted for a very Hollywood glam style. Dressed in a long slit dress signed by the French house Courrèges, she wore a hairstyle inspired by the 1950s, her brown curls framing her very lightly made-up face.





In video, “Eiffel”, the trailer

Parisian charm

Happy to be able to enjoy the capital for a few days. Emma Mackey took the opportunity to post some pictures of her stay on Instagram. In a slit black dress from Alexandre Matiussi’s brand Ami Paris, she went to the top of the Eiffel Tower for a special screening of the film. Sunday evening, before the screening at the Grand Rex, the star of Sex Education chose to wear a black Prada ensemble, accompanied by Tiffany & Co. jewelry before, perhaps, resuming new adventures at Moordale high school.