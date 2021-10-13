In “The Last Duel”, why this key scene of the film appears twice?

CINEMA – Ridley Scott – to whom we also owe Gladiator Where Alien – definitely has a passion for jousting. After starting his career as a director with The Duelists in 1977, the filmmaker returns to cinemas this Wednesday, October 13 with The Last Duel, whose trailer can be seen at the top of the article. Warning, this article contains some spoilers on the plot of the film.

The historical film, inspired by the book The Last Duel: Paris December 29, 1386 by Eric Jager and partly co-written by the duo Matt Damon-Ben Affleck, stages a true story dating from the end of the 14th century: that of the last French judicial duel, otherwise called “Judgment of God”, opposing two friends who have become rivals: the valiant knight and former squire Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and the charismatic squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver).

In the Kingdom of France, when the first city returned from a military expedition, his wife Marguerite de Thibouville (Jodie Comer) made him serious revelations. In her absence, Jacques Le Gris raped her. Determined to wash his honor as well as that of his wife, Jean de Carrouges then asked for a “trial through combat”, accepted by King Charles VI (Alex Lawther). The stakes are simple: if the knight is killed at the end of the duel, his wife will be burned alive for false accusations.

Ridley Scott therefore brings to the screen a punchy story in which the words of women, caught in the grip of an implacable patriarchal society, are put to the test. To tell his story, the director has also chosen to divide it into three parts. “The truth according to Jean de Carrouges” at first, then “according to Jacques Le Gris”, and finally according to Marguerite, the latter being simply entitled “the truth”. Because yes, the rape did take place as explained by Nicole Holofcener, co-writer of the Last Duel, during a press conference at which The HuffPost has assisted.

“Without ambiguity, there is rape. The question was whether we wanted to show it once or twice in the film, ”she argues. Indeed, the scene of the aggression represents the central point of the feature film, the apogee of the rivalry between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, the latter ardently desiring the wife of the former.