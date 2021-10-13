In the United States, the mystery of “Opelika baby Jane Doe”

Last week, a new computer portrait of a baby girl found dead in Alabama in 2012 was released to the general public in hopes of obtaining information.

What happened to “Opelika baby Jane Doe”? This little girl, who has not been identified, was found dead in Alabama in 2012. For almost ten years, investigators have sought to put a name on the child’s face. Last week, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children unveiled a new, computer-generated image of what the one dubbed “Opelika baby Jane Doe” might have looked like at the time of her death. The bones of the latter were discovered in January 2012 in Opelika, behind a mobile home. The investigation revealed that the little girl had been the victim of numerous abuses, probably for years, leaving her blind in one eye. She also had scars. “Based on expert feedback, we believe she could not see with her injured eye and that the injury could have occurred months to a year before her death. This information is vital because we know the injury was visible to anyone who interacted with the girl and may play a crucial role in her identification, ”Opelika Police Sgt. Alfred White said in a statement to the channel. CBS42.





She was between 4 and 7 years old when she died

Experts estimate that “Baby Jane Doe” was between 4 and 7 years old when she died. She had shoulder-length, curly hair. Her body appeared to be showing signs of malnutrition and investigators could not determine the color of her eyes. The analyzes carried out revealed that she was born and raised in Alabama or a neighboring state. So she could come from Orlando, Florida. The police do not give up hope to finally learn more about this little girl. In 2016, authorities released a photo that shows a child looking very similar to him. The image dates back to 2011 and was taken near a school, about three miles from where his remains were found. A school teacher reportedly provided the photos to the authorities. This image, improved over the years, was shared again last year. We can see his blind eye more clearly.

Police are now hoping that the new CGI released last week will finally lead to the real name “Opelika Jane Doe”. “Please take a moment to look closely at this face. This little girl needs your help, ”said Angeline Hartmann, director of communications at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. “If you don’t recognize her, you can always help her by sharing her image.” “We know there are people who have information about who this child is. We won’t stop until we can give this child her name back. She was just a little girl; she deserves dignity and a proper burial, ”added Sergeant White.