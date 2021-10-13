More

    international players will only be released one week before the start of the football competition

    The next FIFA World Cup will take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022 in Qatar.

    International players will only be released a week before the start of the 2022 World Cup, on November 14, 2022, franceinfo learned on Wednesday, confirming information from L’Equipe newspaper.

    In a circular published on July 19, 2021 on its website, the European Union of Football Associations (UEFA) indicates that the World Cup, which will take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022 in Qatar, will have “consequences on the provision of players (from November 14, 2022)”.


    This World Cup will thus impose an extremely dense schedule on international players, who will play a final day of the championship one week before the opening match of the football competition.


