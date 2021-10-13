internationals released only a week before

For the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, internationals are only expected to be made available to the selections seven days before the opening game. According to L’Equipe, UEFA has indicated that European clubs will have until November 14 to release their players, as competition begins on the 21st.

This is the calendar proposal made by Fifa. An element of which the French Football Federation has also taken note. According to information from RMC Sport, the body considers that it does not have the possibility to go against this proposal.





The national leagues would therefore have the possibility of scheduling league matches until Sunday, November 13. This seems to be planned for Ligue 1, whose 15th day of the 2022-2023 season is planned for the weekend of November 11 to 13.

Will it be possible to schedule a friendly match?

Four World Cup matches will be played from November 21. If the France team (whose qualification is almost assured) is scheduled for that day, it would end up with only seven days guaranteed to work with its players. She would have ten if she started on November 24, the latest entry into the group stage. In any case, the organization of a preparation match will be difficult. Above all, such a calendar will pose major problems for the coaches for the physical condition of their players.

Before the World Cup, a last international truce is scheduled for the end of September with two matches of the League of Nations 2022-2023. These meetings could therefore be the last dress rehearsals of the Blues, title holders.