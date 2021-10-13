iPhone 13 will be rarer

10 million iPhones will never be produced. Apple must now face the shortage of components that affects the entire tech sector.

It has been over a year since a shortage of components hit the tech sector. Production fell slightly at the start of the pandemic, while demand increased sharply when households converted the travel budget into a tech and video game budget. While the entire sector must face these difficulties, the issue of freight and electricity production has been added in recent weeks, raising fears of a worsening of the situation in the weeks to come.





Until then, Apple had been able to willingly despite resisting these problems thanks to order books on the scale of its bank account. The firm is now caught up in the problems as revealed by the Bloomberg site.

10 million iPhone 13 will not be produced

The site informs us that Apple is expected to cancel production of 10 million iPhone 13s out of the 90 million planned worldwide. This therefore represents an iPhone 13 on 9 or 11% of production. The source of this decision would be the inability of Broadcom and Texas Instruments to be able to produce components in quantity. The first produces Apple’s network chips while the second takes care of the battery recharging and camera power circuits.

Apple is today the largest customer of all its suppliers, and therefore often fortunate enough to be the last to suffer the consequences of this shortage. But even the apple giant cannot escape production problems for its most essential components. We know that the launch of the Apple Watch 7 also paid the price for these problems.

We can therefore expect to see the iPhone 13 becoming rarer on online shelves. The recently launched iPad Mini 6 is also suffering the costs of the shortage and is very difficult to order, even in large brands like La Fnac.

More concretely, Bloomberg indicates that the time between the order of semiconductors and their deliveries for assembly has increased sharply over the past 9 months to reach an average of 21.7 weeks. If Apple orders its chips today, it will on average have to wait until March 2022 for delivery to its assembly factories. The situation does not seem ready to improve therefore.