Is Franck Gastambide still in a relationship with Sabrina Ouazani? His answer embarrasses Cyril Hanouna

The unease was palpable on the set of Do not touch My TV this Monday, October 11 … Guest on the show to promote season two of the series Valid, Franck Gastambide was taken aback by a rather indiscreet question about his private life … “How are you, Franck?” Everything is going well in your life? “, First innocently launched Cyril Hanouna to him, before asking him a second question that was much more problematic since it implied that the actor was no longer in a relationship with Sabrina Ouazani: “I’ve been told you are the most coveted bachelor in Paris and France right now?” “. A question to which the 42-year-old man responded by stating: “I was told that YOU were the most coveted bachelor in Paris! “





A repartee to which the host of TPMP obviously did not expect … “Okay, listen, it’s nobody. In any case, well done for the new season, and to get off to a good start. I don’t know what to say anymore… You’re seriously starting to make me dear! “, finally launched him Cyril Hanouna who as a reminder separated from his wife in December 2019, after 16 years of living together.

Sabrina Ouazani and Franck Gastambide, a very discreet couple.

Revealed in 2018 by Thierry Ardisson, the relationship of Franck Gastambide and Sabrina Ouazani has continued in the greatest secrecy for many years. “I’m not denying my love story, but it belongs to us”, had explained the actress in the columns of Star TV. “For example, posting pictures where we hold hands and where we kiss is not our thing. Me, I grew up in values ​​of modesty ”, she had clarified. It remains to be seen if the couple is still together… And for good reason, Cyril Hanouna’s little remark in Do not touch My TV now leaves room for doubt …

