It Takes Two: one of the best games of 2021 reveals its sales and it’s a great success

It Takes Two surprised everyone when it was released earlier this year: it turns out that the title is a real gem… and one that seems to fit its needs. Proof of this is the sales scores, all freshly updated by Electronic Arts.

It Takes Two does not have the merit of being only one of the best co-op games ever made, but also one of the best titles of the year: two very nice mentions that some will give it without problem. And guess what: Hazelight’s production is not just a critical success … it is also commercial.

It is therefore a very nice climb that It Takes Two is making. While it had two million sales last June alone, Electronic Arts has just made a small update: the funny adventure of the famous Josef Fares has just passed the three million sales mark!

Three. Million. Units. Sold.💥 #ItTakesTwo The thought of so many people enjoying our game is humbling and heartwarming. ❤️ You’ve all helped send a clear message – co-op adventures are here to stay!

– Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) October 13, 2021

Enough to applaud with both hands for this production with a risky bias: that of necessarily having two to play … and in split screen, please. A successful bet since the game culminates in our columns with a nice 18/20 and, therefore, increasing sales which only ensure good for the future. And if you have not yet had the opportunity to play it, we strongly recommend it, the app being available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and Xbox One.

