“James Bond” and blockbusters at the top of the box office hide a cinema in pain

CINEMA – At the end of the first weekend after its release, Daniel Craig’s latest feature film in the James Bond costume has garnered nearly 1.2 million tickets to the cinema. To die can wait thus signs the best start in France since December 2019, notes the specialized Twitter account Boxofficefr. But that doesn’t mean everything is rosy in dark rooms.

“James Bond has been a solid franchise for 25 years and we were expecting this new installment at this level. That’s good, but it’s not stratospheric figures either ”, comments for The HuffPost David Baudry, director of programming for the CGR group which operates 70 cinemas in France. Since this summer and the release of Kaamelott on the day of the establishment of the health pass at the entrance to places of culture, several American or French blockbusters recorded good scores.

Alexandre Astier’s film has exceeded 2.5 million admissions, North Bac by Cédric Jimenez now reaches 2 million at the box office after eight weeks in theaters, while the thriller Black Box with Pierre Niney approaching a million. Without forgetting the successes Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings of Marvel with 1.2 million spectators and Dune of Denis Villeneuve with more than 2.2 million.

“All of these very successful films do it in the long run, whereas normally a feature film that is in its eighth week in theaters is no longer in the top 5 at the box office” because ‘it has been replaced by new products, specifies David Baudry. “In a week when the offer of films is not sufficiently diversified compared to large elements [comme ceux cités plus haut, NDLR] the market is leveling off, getting bogged down and shrinking. ”

Marc Olivier Sebbag, General Delegate of the National Federation of French Cinemas (FNCF), made the same observation of increased concentration and a see-saw market to our colleagues from World: “We alternate good weeks, like that of the release of Dune, and bad, with less than 20% of attendance. In short, we do not see clearly. ”





On this past week of October, the programming director of CGR confirms a decline of 30% compared to the same period in 2019, before the Covid-19 crisis, when theaters had Joachim Phoenix on display in Joker, In the name of the earth by Édouard Bergeon and Give me wings by Nicolas Vanier.

The “trauma” of re-containment

“If things are picking up more or less colors, the market has not yet arrived at normal”, he assures us. The so feared traffic jam of films at the reopening did not really take place and the influx of “strong films” is not “supported by seconds”, understand films by authors with good potential that could satisfy a other audience of moviegoers.

In particular, because many distributors continue to postpone release dates for fear of not filling the rooms. Like many other film professionals, David Baudry remembers the “trauma” of last fall, when the re-containment cut short a rebound in the 7th art. Not to mention the sudden cancellation of the reopening in which everyone believed for the end of 2020.

“The worries and fears are still there. We still tell ourselves that at any time, the government could raise the bar again. So everyone is stealthily advancing ”, concedes our interlocutor. The entry into force of the health pass for 12-17 year olds, since September 30, is a new shadow that hangs over the box office of upcoming youth releases.

“We have not arrived at a complete recovery, but we are leaving the dramatic zone”, summarized the general delegate of the FNCF to the Figaro. If it is still difficult for all the players in this economy to project themselves, the horizon for the end of the year seems encouraging.

The releases for the month of December seem balanced, from the big American show with the return of Matrix where the West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, the popular comedy The Tuche 4, the Disney Christmas Encanto… “The calendar looks like anything that makes a traditional December period. If at that time, there is a 5 or 6% drop in attendance, we can say that we are back in the nails. But if we see that we are still at minus 35%, then we will be far from normal ”.

