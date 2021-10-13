Jamie Lee Curtis winks at his ‘Psycho’ star mom on the red carpet

CINEMA – A successful tribute. Jamie Lee Curtis, daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, gave her mother a nice wink as she dressed up as Marion Crane from the movie Psychosis, during the premiere of the movie “Halloween Kills”. Janet Leight played the main role, Marion Crane, in the famous movie Hitchcock in 1960.

Psychosis, American thriller in black and white directed by Alfred Hitchcock, is a masterpiece of the cinema which one does not present any more. Hitchcock handles suspense to perfection accompanied by music, just as mythical as the film, by Bernard Herrmann.

Marion Crane, played by Janet Leigh, experiences a tragic fate in the bathroom of a motel run by Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins). A private detective (Martin Balsam), Marion’s lover and sister try to solve this terrifying murder. Hitchcock, a past master in the art of suspense, holds the viewer in suspense until the end.

Jamie Lee Curtis appeared at the premiere of the film Halloween kills wearing a sky blue dress and short blonde wig as a tribute to the character her mother played 50 years ago.