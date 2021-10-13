Jarry announces his departure from TF1 to join France 2, which offers him a recurring serial character and new entertainment

While TF1 broadcast at the beginning of the week “At your sides”, with Jarry in the main role, the latter announces his departure from the front page to join … France 2. The public channel has in fact just recruited the comedian and animator to animate new entertainment, but also offers him a recurring serial character.

Le Parisien, Jarry confides: “The management of France 2 told me:” We want you “. And she offered me a great artistic offer. We have fictional projects. I will play a recurring character. A father. family or even a serial killer, nothing is defined. I want to surprise, astonish. Three years ago, they had already approached me, just like M 6. I told them no because they only wanted give me entertainment. And no fiction. Sometimes I want to take on the role of host. I can sing, dance. But above all I want to play. It is my priority. ”





And to add: “With TF1, I do not tear a page, I turn it. I leave people that I love enormously. It is as if I had been asked to choose between my mother and my father.”

Before confiding: “This period of the Covid scared me very much. I was not exclusively with TF1. For a year, I found myself with nothing. Without the next stage, I had zero income. J ‘could have gone to sing songs on the sidewalk. Today, France 2 offers me a contract. I find that reassuring, if anything happens. “

And to specify that on TF1, we will see it again in season 3 of “Mask Singer”, which was shot this summer: “So what? fiction on France 2. It will take time. And I still hope to be invited to TF1. I don’t think I will become persona non grata. “