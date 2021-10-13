Jarry leaves TF1 for France 2

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images MONTE-CARLO, MONACO – JUNE 22: Jarry arrives at the closing ceremony of the 60th Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 22, 2021 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images)

ENTERTAINMENT – A page turns for Jarry. The day after the screening of his film By your side on TF1, which gathered 4.3 million viewers, the actor Jarry leaves the first channel for France 2, reveals The Parisian, this Wednesday, October 13.

“The management of France 2 told me ‘We want you’, explains the ex-humorist. And she offered me a great artistic offer. An offer that favors fiction over animation.





“I’m so afraid of missing out on things in life”

“We have fiction projects. I will play a recurring character. A father or even a serial killer, nothing is defined, he explains. I want to surprise, astonish. Three years ago, they had already approached me, just like M6. I told them no because they just wanted to give me entertainment. And no fiction. Sometimes I am willing to take on the role of facilitator. I can sing, dance. But above all I want to play. This is my priority. I want to have fun with my touch, my madness. ”

Jarry also evokes the death of his father at 54 – who inspired him to make the film. By your side. “Since then I have decided to live, to make sure that each day is not wasted. Me, I am 44 years old, I am hypersensitive. I’m so afraid of missing out on things in life, ”he says.

The actor also insists particularly on the fact that if he leaves TF1, it is in no way a rupture. “With TF1, I don’t tear a page, I turn it. I leave people that I love very much. It’s as if I had been asked to choose between my mother and my father. They said to me ‘if you realize that you are not happy there, you come back when you want!’ ”.

