Jarry leaves TF1 for France 2

Surprise transfer. Two days after the prime time broadcast on TF1 of “À tes sides”, a TV movie in which he was the hero, Jarry announces in “Le Parisien” his arrival on France 2, a channel which saw him debut in 2014 in “Face to the band “. “The life of an artist is to listen to his emotions and find meaning. It is also to be desired. And there, the management of France 2 told me: ‘We want you’ “.

Stéphane Sitbon-Gomez, director of antennas and programs at France Télévisions, ensured him the animation of entertainment but also a recurring role in a series. “A father or even a serial killer, nothing is defined“, says Jarry who reveals that France 2,”just like M6“, had already approached three years ago.”I told them no because they just wanted to give me entertainment. And no fiction“.

Now, Jarry wants to play more than anything. However, in addition to “Beside”, written three years ago and filmed last year, as well as brief appearances in “Belle, belle, belle” and “Noël à tous les heures”, the first channel did not nothing proposed. Jarry informed the management of TF1 last night of his departure. “They said to me: ‘If you realize that you are not happy there, you come back when you want!’“

Jarry retains his jury chair from “Mask Singer”

On TF1, Jarry has long been a resident of “Friday, everything is allowed with Arthur”, host with whom he notably presented the retro program “3615 code Arthur and Jarry” in June 2018.

Then, he was promoted solo to the head of entertainment like “Good Singers” in 2020 and 2021 and more recently “Game of Talents”. The programming at the start of this show on Friday, historic box of “Koh-Lanta” (now broadcast on Tuesday), had caused the host many remarks from angry viewers. Jarry then did not ask to criticize the communication of TF1. “My show ‘Game of talents’ which arrives on August 27 does not replace ‘Koh-Lanta’, simply because they are only two shows“, had he been forced to specify on social networks.”So I’m not the one who replaces ‘Koh-Lanta’ and puts it on Tuesday (…) Channel communication should have been done better“.

His departure from TF1 does not finally call into question his presence in the jury for the third season to come of “Mask Singer”. “So what ? How is this problematic? I’m not going to arrive tomorrow with a show or a fiction on France 2. It will take time. And, I still hope to be invited to TF1. I don’t think I will become persona non grata“.