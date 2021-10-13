Javier Pastore talks about the arrival of Lionel Messi

Today in Elche for a season to relaunch after a lackluster course at PSG and AS Roma, in particular because of his recurring injuries, Javier Pastore has fond memories of his time at PSG. Guest of RMC this Tuesday, he mentioned in particular the summer recruitment of the Parisian training and in particular the arrival of Lionel Messi, whom he rubbed shoulders with with the Argentine selection.





“I was surprised, I thought he was staying in Barcelona. But when I knew he couldn’t stay I knew the only team that could take him was PSG. It’s the best option for him, we are Messi supporters and it makes me happy that the best player comes to the same club where I was. He’s transmitting something. He can win you a game, like it’s easy to play football. I got to know him when I was 19. He’s a person you feel is the best player in the world. He is always before the others in training, he is often in bodybuilding … he does a lot of things to be at this level. We tell ourselves that we, normal players, we have to do like him to be at the top ”, he explained. A nice message for the six-fold Ballon d’Or.