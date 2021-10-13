John Paul I, ephemeral pope, will be beatified

Through the prayers of a priest, the ex-sovereign pontiff would have allowed the healing of a young girl.

Pope Francis acknowledged Wednesday, October 13 a miracle attributed to John Paul I, whose pontificate was one of the shortest in history with only 33 days in 1978, and who will therefore soon be beatified. “During the audience granted to Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints“, The Pope authorized this congregation to promulgate”the decrees concerning the miracle attributed to the intercession of the venerable servant of God»John Paul I, indicates a Vatican press release.

The miracle attributed to Albino Luciani, whose real name is, is the unexplained healing on July 23, 2011 in Buenos Aires of an 11-year-old girl who was seriously ill and who was dying but would have recovered thanks to the prayers of the local priest invoking Pope John Paul I. Pope Francis had already recognized last August “the heroic virtues of John Paul I, who thus became “Servant of God”, the stage preceding the beatification, the date of which has not been announced by the Vatican.





33 days reign

John Paul I, nicknamed “the pope good” Where “the smiling popeWas the last Italian pope and one of the most ephemeral. Elected in August 1978 at the age of 65, he died 33 days and six hours later, apparently from a heart attack. No autopsy was however carried out to confirm the causes of his death. Books have evoked the hypothesis of an assassination, because the Pope wanted to put order in the affairs of the Church and in particular in the financial embezzlement of Bishop Paul Marcinkus, at the head of the Vatican bank, suspected at the time of links with the Mafia.

Among recent popes, Paul VI (1963-1978), who had completed Vatican Council II, was beatified, while his predecessor John XXIII (1958-1963) as well as John Paul II (1978-2005) were canonized .