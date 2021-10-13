Jubillar case: the results of the analysis of the water in the washing machine where Cédric washed a duvet finally known

the essential

The analyzes of the water in the washing machine, in which a quilt used by Delphine Jubillar was discovered by investigators 34 hours after the disappearance of the Tarn nurse, were long overdue.

According to information from La Dépêche du Midi, the latest surveys carried out on the water in the Jubillar couple’s washing machine, containing the duvet in which the 33-year-old mother was supposed to sleep, did not reveal any trace of blood or urine. This water was taken on December 17, 2020.

In addition, the siphon of the bathroom sink also does not contain any suspicious traces.

These expertises were expected as part of the investigation into the murder of Delphine Jubillar, this Tarn nurse who disappeared since the night of December 15 to 16, 2020, in Cagnac-les-Mines (Tarn). Investigators were looking for any traces of blood or clues that could point them to a supposed crime scene.





The accusation undermined

In June, the former public prosecutor of Toulouse, during a press conference, had notably indicated that this duvet had been found shortly before 5 a.m. in the washing machine of the Jubillar house, by the gendarmes. However, it is on this observation that rested a large part of the accusation which considered that the husband, Cédric Jubillar, had undoubtedly wanted to erase annoying traces.

The latter, who claims his innocence, is still suspected of having killed his wife who had to start over with her lover. He was indicted and remanded in custody on June 18. Asked about the preparation of this washing machine at an unusual time, when his wife had just disappeared, Cédric Jubillar indicated that he did not know what to do while awaiting the arrival of the gendarmes: “It was to occupy me” .