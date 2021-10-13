Juju Fitcats, love, glory and muscle – Release

Juju Fitcats begins all his videos with a “Hi little cats!” high-spirited. So that morning, in an opulent restaurant in the 8th arrondissement, the “Hello !” influencer fitness sounds almost as serious as a speech by Macron in times of confinement. For four years, the young woman has been concocting recipes in front of the camera. “Healthy and delicious” that make you want to ruin yourself in coconut oil; oozes out during weight training alongside companion and star influencer Tibo InShape; sings and dances, the diaphanous and unvarnished complexion, the shapely body coming from another sphere. This universe where failure and sadness are almost prohibited has conquered 2.7 million people on YouTube, 2.8 on Instagram, and almost 4 million on TikTok.





Behind Juju Fitcats, there is Justine Becattini, 26, a smile that she struggles to undo during the shooting and an energy barely undermined by her awakening at dawn in Albi, where she lives with Thibaud. Before the interview, she grabs her phone to film her breakfast. “I’m just doing a little story”, she said, a little embarrassed. On his plate: country bread, very green avocado, very yellow egg yolk, and very appetizing bacon. A perfectly instagrammable combo, on which she will not put a filter, one of her immutable principles. Without filter, it is also the name of his second book, published on October 7, two years after the success of 50 nuan …