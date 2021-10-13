Julia Paredes finally reveals why Maxime left her at her 7th month of pregnancy

Julia Paredes and Maxime Parisi are often described as a passionate couple. But now everyone is forced to notice that the lovers coo as on the first day. The two pregnancies of the star of Moms and famous were hardships for her marriage. Indeed, as she explains to our colleagues from Purepeople, Maxime Parisi left her once again when she was 7 months pregnant. But shortly after the birth of their little boy, their second child, who is named Vittorio, they were reworking.

So she agreed to talk about it, perhaps to stop the gossip on the Web. Because, Objeko do not hide from you that Internet users are quick to judge the couple of Julia Paredes and Maxime Parisi. The point is, they’ve gone through several breakups and have always found each other. Thus, many fans of the lovebirds were annoyed not to see them turn the page. But today the young parents are fulfilled. They are looking in the same direction and projecting themselves into the future with serenity. But what then justified leaving a 7 month pregnant woman?

Julia Paredes and Maxime Parisi split as they went to welcome their second child

Julia Paredes is a mother in heaven. A strong woman who did not hesitate to admit her weaknesses to encourage single mothers among her subscribers. But deep down, she has always been in love with Maxime Parisi. And he too despite what he might have tried to make the mother of his children believe. Indeed, a couple relationship is never easy. And no one could easily understand the dynamic between two people in love, from the outside. This is why it was important for fans of Moms and Famous in particular, to discover this interview with Julia Paredes at Purepeople.

When the couple was expecting their first child, a little girl named Luna, it was not easy between Julia Paredes and Maxime Parisi. But they held on because the role of parent was very important to them. That said, the star of Moms and Famous admits that she was never short of reproaches for her companion. As he was often absent because of his sports competitions, she felt neglected. It took him a long time to understand and accept that Maxime Parisi’s sport is much more than a hobby. Once this was done, Julia Paredes could realize that the trips, the absences of the father of her children, were sacrifices rather than leaks. At that point, she then decided to support him and their relationship improved greatly.





A love story that regains its radiance

What’s more, Objeko won’t tell you that Maxime Parisi is a devoted dad. Julia Paredes never ceases to stress this. Indeed, the role of father of the high level athlete is not taken lightly. And this is obviously very appreciable for the one who also takes her role of mother very seriously. Although their daily life is unlike any other, Julia Paredes begins to put up with it. The time for reproaches is over although she does not hide from our colleagues Purepeople that it is not easy every day. “It’s still a bit difficult on a daily basis to live with a top athlete because I have to manage a lot on my own. (…) We have learned to live with it and when it is in the off period, it is better to have moments with the family. “ she said.

Finally, Julia Paredes agreed to talk about this famous break that caused so much ink to flow in the media. Maxime Parisi left his beautiful when she was 7 months pregnant, pregnant with their second child. First, she specified that if Maxime left her, he never left the home. “He wanted me to react because this pregnancy was so complicated that I was horrible with everyone, especially with him. I didn’t make any effort so to make me react, he told me he didn’t love me anymore. It wasn’t true but I thought it was. But I had hope because his family told me that if he didn’t really love me anymore, he would be gone. “ then explained Julia Paredes. And indeed, a few weeks after the birth of Vittorio, Maxime Parisi and she got back together.

Today, the relationship of lovers is very different. “We made a new start” she said in particular, always in the columns of Purepeople. They respect each other, love each other, support each other and arguments are therefore only a distant memory. Objeko noted that they might even consider having a third child!



