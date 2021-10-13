Julie (in 12 chapters), The Last Duel, Freda… The films to see or avoid this week at the cinema

A heartbreaker, the fight for the honor of a woman or to keep hope in Haiti … Discover the cinema selection of Figaro.

A must see

Julie (in 12 chapters) , a dramatic comedy by Joachim Trier, 2:08

Julie twirls, flutters. Almost 30 years old. She studied medicine, became interested in psychology, became a photographer. Here she is a bookseller. She doesn’t know what she wants. That is its charm. It annoys, too. Aksel, who lives with her, would like to start a family. She doesn’t think about it for a second. Having children, no, but that’s not okay with your head. This Nordic Anaïs Demoustier drags all hearts after her. They come out in pieces. We forgive him everything. His whims are the rule. The serious will be for tomorrow. Don’t bother him with marriage, conventions. A weekend in the countryside with friends with offspring turns into a disaster. These lawn games are not for her. We don’t know whether to slap him or kiss him. Julie is free, changeable, irresistible. Joachim Trier paints his portrait in twelve chapters, with prologue and epilogue. The visit is worth the detour. É. NOT.

The Last Duel , a historical drama by Ridley Scott, 2:33

At the heart of the Hundred Years’ War, two friendly knights, then rivals, appealed to the “judgment of God”, the ordeal, to settle a legal dispute. Bluntly, Scott, who has always known how to magnify strong women (from Ripley’sAlien, passing by Mimi Rogers in Stalked or Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis, the tandem of Thelma and Louise…), Plunges spectators into the heart of a cold and bluish Late Middle Ages. Matt Damon plays Jean de Carrouges, a straight lord in his armor, abrupt and rough-hewn. And quicker in combat than in derision. In front of him, Adam Driver slips into the skin of Jacques Le Gris, tall and fine literate knight, endowed with a sense of humor. A bon vivant squire, who managed to attract the favors of Count Pierre II d’Alençon, played by Ben Affleck. The object of the discord? A woman. At the risk of losing her life, Dame Marguerite, the wife of Jean de Carrouges (Jodie Comer, always very correct), maintains without blinking in front of the court of the King of France that she was raped by the best friend of her husband, Jacques Le Gris. The honor of a knight is at stake. Carrouges may be narrow-minded, he believes his wife. OD

To have

Freda , a drama by Gessica Géneus, 1h29

Selected in the “Un certain regard” section this year at the Cannes Film Festival, then awarded a standing ovation at the Angoulême Francophone Film Festival at the end of August, the powerful Haitian drama Freda, directed by the young Gessica Géneus, makes a strong impression wherever he goes. […] Esther and Freda live with Janette, their devout mother, and their little brother in a popular district of Port-au-Prince. If Esther is the big sister, a beautiful young woman destined to meet a wealthy husband who can save her from want, Freda focuses on her anthropology studies at the University of Haiti. A matriarchal figure who will soon reveal her flaws, the mother runs a grocery store on the street. It is from this modest stall that the heroine witnesses the rise of the ambient anger, that of the Haitian people torn between hope and darkness. OD

You can see

The man of the cellar , a thriller by Philippe Le Guay, 1h54

He came to acquire a Parisian cellar, that of Jérémie Renier. The well-to-do household have decided to sell it because they no longer use it. In the Sandberg family, the father is a senior executive, the mother a nurse (Bérénice Bejo) and their daughter (Victoria Eber) appears as a teenage girl in rebellion. With his Raminagrobis airs, his overly long coat, his tie, his jacquard sweater, and his hair that plunges into the back of his neck, François Cluzet (more than formidable in the role) speaks very softly. Former history teacher, friendly and polite, he specifies that the premises will serve as a storage room for his late mother’s affairs. Jérémie Renier is not suspicious. He is wrong. He has just put his finger in an infernal gear. The deal concluded, Fonzic takes possession of his property and settles there to live there. Little by little, he reveals his true face: that of a negationist instilling his venom everywhere in the building, and especially within the Sandberg family, survivors of the Shoah. OD





Storia di vacanze , a drama by the D’Innocenzo brothers, 1h40

Storia di vacanze is one of the dozens of films that the Covid has put under the snuffer. In 2020, he received the Silver Bear for best screenplay at the Berlinale, a strange award because it is rather the staging of Fabio and Damiano D’Innocenzo that gives his interest to this chronicle of a suburban suburb of Rome. The twin brothers film several families in the heat of summer. The violence of the parents, beast and libidinous, ends up infecting the children. A sticky and pessimistic vision of humanity. É. S.

The translator , a drama by Rana Kazkaz and Anas Khalaf, 1h45

After a slip considered a crime of lese majesté by the al-Assad regime, an official Syrian translator (played by the Palestinian Ziad Bakrin) must remain in Australia. When the Arab Spring begins to blow, his brother is imprisoned. The hero – it must be said quickly – decides to return home. Despite one or two effective reversals of the situation, the plot turns into an action thriller without much originality. This first feature film, also the first to be treated in the form of a fiction of this conflict, would have benefited from being more intimate. The proof is that he is much more convincing when he portrays the difficult daily life of Syrians: the fear of neighbors sold to the regime, families tearing themselves apart … BP

To avoid

Eiffel , a biopic by Marcel Bourboulon, 1h49

Gustave Eiffel would have built his tower for love. This is only a guess, but it seems to have ignited the hearts of artichoke of everyone who participated in the film. The engineer would have lived a feverish passion with Adrienne Bourgès when he was building the Bordeaux railway bridge (also known as “the Passerelle Saint-Jean”). He was 28 and she was 18 when they met. The marriage was called off by Adrienne’s parents. […] Romain Duris and Emma Mackey are pretty to look at but nunuchs by dint of enamored smiles. Warning, spoiler: the Eiffel Tower has the shape of an A like Love (yes, yes, they dare). Only evil spirits see it as a phallic symbol. Eiffel, it’s a bit Titanic without the Titanic. A love story without any real drama or stake, nor James Cameron. We are worried about the future since Martin Bourboulon is in the middle of filming Three Musketeers, two-part blockbuster (D’Artagnan and Milady). We do not know if he will be able to do better with the studs than with the bolts. É. S.

The Addams Family 2 , an animation by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, 1h33

Released in 2019, the first animated film by The Addams Family, adapted from the famous TV series of the 1960s did not leave lasting memories. Here is the second part of the alleged burlesque adventures of this Gothic family. It is a question here of leaving the mansion to embark on a sort of road movie across the United States, a journey intended to strengthen family ties. The young Mercredi is thus convinced that she is an adopted child, a recurring nightmare among teenagers. If in the 1990s, Barry Sonnenfeld had been able to transpose the macabre humor of Charles Addams, creator of this singular family in the New Yorkr in 1938, this pitiful cartoon misses its target with application. The only interesting thing to remember, besides the boredom, is the music! FYI, this brilliant credits by Vic Mizzy (1916-2009) was composed… in 1964. OD