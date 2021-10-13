Julien Aubert is he “obliged” to call Barbara Pompili “Madam Minister”?

THE CHEKING PROCESS – A few days earlier, during a pass of arms to the National Assembly, the deputy refused to feminize the title of Barbara Pompili, in charge of the ecological transition.

THE QUESTION. “When you’re a woman and want to be respected, […] I ask to be called Madam Minister.This Wednesday, November 13, on RTL, the Minister for the Ecological Transition is not giving up. A few days earlier, on October 7, she had broken up with the deputy LR Julien Aubert. On several occasions, the elected representative of Vaucluse insisted on calling him on behalf of “Madam Minister“. A detail that particularly annoyed the current member of the government. “I ask very clearly to be called Madam Minister. If the deputy does not respect this, he will be called the rapporteur.», She replied.

A pass of arms like there are so many others within the Palais Bourbon but for Barbara Pompili, “there are no small fights for feminism“. She goes further: “It is compulsory, there is an instruction from the office of the National Assembly.” Is it true ? Is the feminization of titles enshrined in law?

Read also“Madam Minister”, “Mr. rapporteur” … Passing of arms on the feminization of titles in the Assembly

CHECKS. Already in 2018, Brune Poirson, then Secretary of State to the Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition, was annoyed with Senator LR Gérard Longuet. “I ask you