Juninho suspended for inappropriate comments towards the referee after the derby against Saint-Etienne

The LFP disciplinary committee imposed three games of suspension, two of which were suspended, on OL’s sports director, Juninho, for his behavior after the derby against the Greens.

Unexpected sanction for Juninho. OL’s sports director received three suspension matches, two of which were suspended for his behavior after the derby between Saint-Etienne and OL (1-1) on October 3. The sanction imposed by the disciplinary committee of the Professional Football League “takes effect on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at midnight, in application of article 18 of the disciplinary regulations of the LFP”. According to our information, the referee of the meeting François Letexier had noted in his report: “Attitude and remarks moved after the match towards the referee.”





A suspension match for Ünder

Juninho will therefore be deprived of a sideline, referee locker room and all official functions for Lyon’s trip to OGC Nice on October 24, on behalf of the eleventh day of Ligue 1. He will be able to perform well this Saturday against Monaco (9 p.m.) at Groupama Stadium.

Among its other decisions of the day, the disciplinary committee confirmed the suspension match for Cengiz Ünder. The 24-year-old Turkish winger, one of the great satisfactions of OM’s start to the season with three goals in eight games, was excluded during the defeat in Lille (2-0) before the international break. This Sunday will therefore be missing the reception of FC Lorient (8:45 p.m.) at the Vélodrome.