Justice pronounces the dissolution of the RAJ

The Youth Action Rally (RAJ) was officially dissolved by court decision on Wednesday, October 13, this association announced in a press release.

The proceedings against the association were initiated last May by the Ministry of the Interior which accuses it of its activities “in violation of Law 12/06 governing associations and in contradiction with the objectives listed in the statutes of the association. “.

In a press release made public on September 26, the RAJ retorted that these accusations were based on “the public activities of the association during the Hirak”, activities that it considers “fully compatible with its objectives and its mandate. association of young people activating for citizenship and the promotion of the involvement of young people in the management of the city ”.

The association, engaged in the Hirak since its inception in February 2019, noted that it is involved in the popular movement “alongside millions of citizens and civil society organizations as a force of proposal. , assembly and mediation ”.

The administrative court ended up ruling on Wednesday, October 13, pronouncing the dissolution of the collective created in 1993, in the wake of the democratic opening after the events of October 1988.





“The administrative court decides for the dissolution of the RAJ. It is the dissolution of 28 years of activism and commitment for citizenship, democracy, freedoms and for the rule of law. The RAJ will always be anchored in society and in the minds of all activists for democracy, ”Djalal Mokrani, member of Raj, wrote on social networks.

“With the dissolution of Raj, an association of young people created in 1993, from drift to dictatorship, the step is taken, power is not only attacking the Hirak, it is even going back on the achievements of October 88. Blessed are the martyrs who saw nothing, as for us, courage ”, reacted for his part Saïd Salhi, vice-president of the Algerian League for the Defense of Human Rights (LADDH).

Since the outbreak of Hirak in February 2019, 11 members of the collective have been the subject of legal proceedings, 9 of whom have been imprisoned or placed under judicial supervision, including its president Abdelouhab Fersaoui.