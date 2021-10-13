Justice rejects the request of an unvaccinated hospital employee suspended without pay

From now on, the applicant’s lawyer wishes to await the decision of the Council of State, seized by some of his colleagues for similar cases. Before going to the European Court of Human Rights.

Like other hospital employees before her, Christelle C. will have to make a choice: get vaccinated or change jobs. Wednesday, October 13, this administrative assistant of the Nord-Essonne hospital group, suspended without remuneration because not vaccinated, saw her application for interim relief rejected by the administrative court of Versailles, learned Le Figaro. Monday, his lawyer, Master Rudyard Bessis had pleaded the suspension of this sanction, hoping to set a precedent. Stressing from the outset that his client, a single mother, had been deprived of her salary of 1,500 euros per month since September 15, he considered that it was a “question of survival“. Justice decided otherwise.

In his decision rendered on Wednesday, the summary judge stressed that “to justify the existence of an emergency situation, the public official was content to argue that the decision to suspend his duties deprived him of his remuneration“. He therefore rejected the summary suspension for lack of urgency, but also the priority question of constitutionality presented by the applicant’s lawyer.

An upcoming appeal to the ECHR?

Today, Christelle C. “doesn’t know what to do, she’s lost», Responds Maître Bessis to the Figaro. If the lawyer admits that “the situation is blocked», He does not intend to stop there. He first advised his client to “find a job elsewhere for a while, to support yourselfAnd those of her 12-year-old son. On the judicial level, the lawyer will “await the decision of the Council of State, seized by other colleagues”, In similar cases. If it is also negative, “we will go before the ECHR, even before the UN Human Rights CommitteeHe warns.





“I had told my client not to have too much hope. We left with an enormous handicap: the administrative court of Versailles recently rejected a request, ruling that the applicant had placed herself in this situation.», Explains Maître Bessis. A defense also used Monday by the lawyer for the Nord-Essonne hospital group. Contacted by Le Figaro, Cédric Lussiez, the director of the care structure, which brings together three hospitals in the Paris region, estimated that he had only done “apply the law of the Republic” and “the pleas raised by the applicant were quite limited“. Today, the hospital group has 14 suspended agents out of 2570, reveals the director, who underlines a “extremely low proportion“.

If he “regret very deeply“This situation, because these employees”had a lot of professional merits“, Cédric Lussiez testifies to a profound”daily relief“. “The implementation of these provisions has made it possible to reduce absenteeism and restore a certain serenity as winter approaches.», He confides. Now he keeps “the hope that these agents will soon present a vaccination certificate“.

