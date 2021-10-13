Kanye West in financial difficulty? He’s losing millions, an investment at a loss

Lost in the middle of nowhere and relatively deserted, the state of Wyoming is popular with celebrities. Kanye West was among those who saw it as a haven, but is the real estate investment worth the effort? Based on information from People dated Monday, October 11, 2021, the American rapper plans to sell his property in Cody (Wyoming) for 3 million months as its purchase price.

The 16km2 property is a half hour drive from Yellowstone National Park. It is currently listed for $ 11 million after being sold for $ 14 million more than two years ago. Before its takeover by Kanye West, the house bore the name of West Lake Ranch, in reference to the lake that borders it. Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband had nicknamed the Yeezy Campus, the base of his presidential campaign where he gave free rein to his textile and musical creations.





This is not Kanye West’s only base in Wyoming. Three months after acquiring the ranch, the rapper bought another property in Greybull for the same price: $ 14 million.

By selling his Cody ranch, Kanye West is saying goodbye to part of his architectural project. His ambition was to build with the interior designer Axel Vervoordt – at the origin of his monastery house in Los Angeles – huge domes of the “size of a spaceship” which would have several uses. Homes, place of mass, courses, education … these amphitheatres could have accommodated 100,000 people according to the rapper.

Kanye West might need a cash entry, since he just bought a property in Malibu, right across the sea, for $ 60 million. Added to this are the costs of the upcoming divorce with Kim Kardashian, mother of four children North (8), Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (2).