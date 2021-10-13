Kharkiv: the official line-ups of the match!

Zapping Foot National Top 10 winners of the Coupe de France

Second day of the Women’s Champions League this Wednesday evening, with Paris Saint-Germain welcoming Kharkiv. A few days after beating Breidablik on the first day, with a success of 2 goals to 0, the Parisiennes want to continue with a second success in a row, before facing Real Madrid on November 9. The players of Didier Ollé-Nicolle will therefore have to put out a big game to take three new points of importance. Discover the lineups of the match below, as the kickoff will be at 6:45 p.m.

Official compositions

The eleven of the PSG: Labbe – Lawrence, Dudek, Ilestedt, Karchaoui – Diallo, Geyoro, Däbritz – Diani, Bachman, Huitema

The eleven of Breidablik: Yaman – Basanska, Shmatko, Apanaschencko, Aleksanyan – Shevchuk, Khavanska, Petryk – Boychenko, Sadikoglu – Ovdiychuk



