Killing in Norway: a man armed with a bow and arrows shoots several people down

A police spokesperson said the suspect was arrested.

Several people were killed and others injured on Wednesday in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg (near Oslo) by a man with a bow and arrows, local police reported.

“We can unfortunately confirm that there are several injured and also unfortunately several killed,” local police official Øyvind Aas told a press conference. “The man who committed this act was arrested by the police and, according to our information, there is only one person involved,” he added.





Police helicopters mobilized

At 6:13 p.m., police received several messages from people in central Kongsberg indicating that a person was moving with a weapon near a supermarket. Substantial police resources were then deployed.

Kongsberg journalist Kjetil Stormark told NRK that “large police forces” helped arrest the perpetrator of the killings. “There were also police helicopters. It looked like they were using infrared cameras to look into the river bed.”

Norwegian Justice Minister Monica Mæland has been briefed on the case.

The track of a terrorist attack is not yet certified. The town sets up a crisis unit. “The situation is confused, but we are monitoring it closely,” said Kongsberg mayor Kari Anne Sand.