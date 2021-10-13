More

    Kyrie Irving Angry About People Losing Their Jobs Due To Vaccinations? | NBA

    Sports


    The Nets therefore finally decided and decided to remove Kyrie Irving from the group, confirming that it was not possible to be able to count on him at half-time. The ringleader does not want to be vaccinated against the Covid-19 and, according to the rules in New York, he cannot therefore enter the Barclays Center, nor Madison Square Garden.

    What motivates the 2016 champion? Difficult to say since he does not speak to the press, considering journalists as “pawns”, and he did not want to comment on the situation during his only question and answer session, by videoconference, during the conference. opening of the “training camp”.

    Relatives of the leader nevertheless assured The Athletic that Kyrie Irving was not necessarily anti-vaccine.

    “His position is that he is angry that people lose their jobs because of compulsory vaccination” explains Sham Charania. “It’s a position Irving explained to his closest teammates. According to sources familiar with Kyrie Irving’s state of mind, this is a bigger fight for him than the one taking place on the pitch and Irving is challenging what is seen as a control of society and the means. people’s livelihood. It’s a decision he thinks he’s capable of making given his current life dynamics. ‘Kyrie wants to be a voice for the voiceless,’ a source explains. “

    It will be necessary to wait until Kyrie Irving expresses himself officially on the subject to know if it is well the line which he defends since, for the moment, he had especially repeated that the vaccination was a “private affair”.

    Is this an “ad hoc” argument, intended to hide its real opposition to vaccination? What is certain is that after having already received more than $ 130 million in salaries since his arrival in the NBA and while he is still under contract with Nike (which still has not commented on the subject ), Kyrie Irving can indeed see it coming and put an end to the $ 16 million he can lose this season.

    So if it means not playing the campaign but, at 29, Kyrie Irving seems more bored than ever of the NBA and especially of his media environment. In particular in the general context of Covid-19.


    Kyrie Irving Percentage Rebounds
    Season Team MJ Min Shots 3pts LF Off Def Early Pd Fte Int Bp Ct Pts
    2011-12 KEY 51 31 46.9 39.9 87.2 0.9 2.9 3.8 5.4 2.2 1.1 3.1 0.4 18.5
    2012-13 KEY 59 35 45.2 39.1 85.5 0.6 3.1 3.7 5.9 2.5 1.5 3.2 0.4 22.5
    2013-14 KEY 71 35 43.0 35.8 86.1 0.7 2.9 3.7 6.1 2.3 1.5 2.7 0.3 20.8
    2014-15 KEY 75 36 46.8 41.5 86.3 0.7 2.4 3.2 5.2 2.0 1.5 2.5 0.3 21.7
    2015-16 KEY 53 32 44.8 32.2 88.5 0.8 2.1 3.0 4.7 2.0 1.1 2.3 0.3 19.6
    2016-17 KEY 72 35 47.3 40.1 90.5 0.7 2.5 3.2 5.8 2.2 1.2 2.5 0.3 25.2
    2017-18 BOS 60 32 49.1 40.8 88.9 0.6 3.2 3.8 5.1 2.0 1.1 2.3 0.3 24.4
    2018-19 BOS 67 33 48.7 40.1 87.3 1.1 3.9 5.0 6.9 2.5 1.5 2.6 0.5 23.8
    2019-20 BRK 20 33 47.8 39.4 92.2 1.1 4.1 5.2 6.4 2.7 1.4 2.6 0.5 27.4
    2020-21 BRK 54 35 50.6 40.2 92.2 1.0 3.8 4.8 6.0 2.6 1.4 2.4 0.7 26.9
    Total 582 34 47.0 39.1 88.1 0.8 3.0 3.8 5.7 2.3 1.3 2.6 0.4 22.8


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleMARKET POINT – Caution in sight in Europe ahead of US inflation (updated)
    Next articleSet to be released in Japan, Monark will be available on February 25, 2022 in Europe – News

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC