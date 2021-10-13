Kyrie Irving, can the Nets really trade him?

The Brooklyn Nets have decided on the soap opera Kyrie Irving. Due to the law in New York, the playmaker cannot play his team’s home matches without receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

Not necessarily opposed to vaccination, the Melbourne native would use his position to voice “the voice of the voiceless”. In the meantime, the Nets have also made themselves heard: the former Cleveland Cavaliers was simply removed from the team.

As long as Irving is unable to play at home, he will not play at all (and practice). A strong choice, which inevitably raises rumors about a possible departure. Because with the different legislation in other states of the United States, the 29-year-old player, even without being vaccinated, could quietly pursue his career in another training.

But are the Nets really ready to take this step? For now, the situation is rather “waiting”. Brooklyn executives want to see how this issue evolves, especially in relation to Irving’s possible vaccination.

In any case, according to information from The Athletic journalist Shams Charania, the door could open. In the NBA, it is said that the Nets could seriously consider this possibility in the event of an XXL offer. However, it remains to be seen whether the star wants to play for another team after such a soap opera …

Kevin Durant sends a very clear message for Kyrie Irving





The Sixers not on Kyrie Irving?

Even in the scenario of a trade, it is also necessary to find a formation capable and ready to sacrifice many assets to recover it. Of course, there is a solution that seems perfect: a deal with the Philadelphia Sixers for Ben simmons.

If the Australian has agreed to make his return to the 76ers, he obviously remains on the start. And an exchange between the two players seems almost “logical”. Except that in reality, the management of the Sixers are not interested in Irving, according to Sam Amick.

A rather surprising position. But that can still be explained because of the peculiar character of the boy. Knowing that teams may also fear a change in legislation in the future with respect to the Covid-19 vaccine in the whole of the United States.

In either case, a trade does not seem imminent. But the two situations are likely to make a lot of talk in the weeks to come …

Ben Simmons has returned to Philadelphia, the war is over!