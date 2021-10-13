La Palma volcanic eruption – Images of the 3rd flow which is advancing very quickly, 655 hectares covered on the island and 1,458 buildings destroyed

On Tuesday, the third lava flow from the volcano in La Palma in the Canaries caused the evacuation of nearly 800 people.

This Wednesday morning, the Cumbre Vieja volcano does not weaken in activity. The day before, more than 700 people had been evacuated in the face of the advancing lava.

The European program Copernicus indicates this October 13 that now 655 hectares of the island are covered (including 86 in two days) and 1,458 buildings (+135) are destroyed.

The third lava flow is advancing very quickly and causing the most damage. In the images below posted on Twitter, the Canary Islands Institute of Volcanology (Involcan) shows how lava is exiting at high speed through the main cone of the volcano.





La lava sale a una enorme velocidad del cono efusivo tal y como se puede ver en estas imágenes / lava flows at a huge speed from the efussive cone as can be seen in this footage pic.twitter.com/cgVhsNQTFZ – INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 12, 2021