In short 4×4 utility

From 57 600 €

No penalty

Within the Land Rover range, each model plays a well-defined role. The Range Rover family (Range, Velar and Evoque) for a chic clientele, the Discovery for the family and the Defender, it is the workhorse, the beefy, the franchiser. A safe bet for extreme terrain for almost 70 years.















dailymotion Test – Land Rover Defender 90 Hard Top (2021): suffer can wait

This second generation, which appeared in 2020, is entering the modern era directly by offering the latest refinements from the Jaguar Land Rover group such as a plug-in hybrid engine, strong technological content, independent suspensions and the switch to a chassis. monohull. A revolution for this automotive icon. What to turn your back on the fans of the first hour? Presumably.











Because to drive in Defender, today in France, it is necessary to have a solid financial health. Almost all versions are penalized by an ecological penalty of € 30,000. Although Europe and more particularly France are not one of the main markets, Land Rover offers solutions.

The first is a plug-in hybrid engine, neutral to the penalty, which still requires a starting stake of € 75,000. The second, the one you have in front of you, is the utility derivative of the Defender, equipped with only two seats and fiscally not subject to the penalty. It will then cost you “only” € 57,000.











The Defender 90 Hard top, that’s its name, is therefore the cheapest in the range. Its name is overused because here, the roof is not removable. It is available in two body styles. In 3 doors as here, called 90 (length: 4.50 m) and in 5 doors, called 110 whose length climbs to 5.02 m and the starting price to 65,200 €. In other words, he’s a beautiful baby. Be careful, in both cases, its height is close to 2 meters, which means that you will not be able to park anywhere and in particular in many underground car parks. These versions are fitted with standard spring suspensions which do not allow the height to be varied.





















This Defender is considered a utility because it does not have rear seats. Here, the front cabin is separated from the rest of the passenger compartment by a rigid wall. At the front, there is a 3-seater configuration. 2 normal seats plus a wide armrest that converts into a jump seat. To be used only for troubleshooting. Its narrowness does not allow the installation of a baby seat.

The presentation of this “utility” version generates some modifications compared to the classic versions. For example, here there is no center console to allow the middle passenger to cram their legs. The dashboard with a modern and ergonomic design favors robustness here. There are some nods to the ancestor such as the visible bolts on the doors or the horizontal grab handle on the passenger side.











Practical aspects are taken care of with plenty of ample storage space available. For example, the back of the jump seat houses a cup holder with two USB connections. This defender is a utility, of course, but a Land Rover all the same which offers a high level of comfort with electric seats, mood lighting, a powerful and connected multimedia system and a 3D panoramic camera.

Failing to be able to transport passengers, the Defender compensates with a useful volume of 1350 liters, a wide opening and additional storage under the floor.