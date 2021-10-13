More

    Land Rover Defender 90 Hard Top (2021): suffer can wait

    Business


    In short

    4×4 utility
    From 57 600 €
    No penalty

    Within the Land Rover range, each model plays a well-defined role. The Range Rover family (Range, Velar and Evoque) for a chic clientele, the Discovery for the family and the Defender, it is the workhorse, the beefy, the franchiser. A safe bet for extreme terrain for almost 70 years.








    Test - Land Rover Defender 90 Hard Top (2021): suffer can wait

    Test – Land Rover Defender 90 Hard Top (2021): suffer can wait

    This second generation, which appeared in 2020, is entering the modern era directly by offering the latest refinements from the Jaguar Land Rover group such as a plug-in hybrid engine, strong technological content, independent suspensions and the switch to a chassis. monohull. A revolution for this automotive icon. What to turn your back on the fans of the first hour? Presumably.

    At the front we find the same design as a Defender "classic".
    At the front we find the same design as a “classic” Defender.


    This short version "90" is provided with a hard top.
    This short “90” version has a hard top.


    Because to drive in Defender, today in France, it is necessary to have a solid financial health. Almost all versions are penalized by an ecological penalty of € 30,000. Although Europe and more particularly France are not one of the main markets, Land Rover offers solutions.

    The first is a plug-in hybrid engine, neutral to the penalty, which still requires a starting stake of € 75,000. The second, the one you have in front of you, is the utility derivative of the Defender, equipped with only two seats and fiscally not subject to the penalty. It will then cost you “only” € 57,000.

    18 '' steel rims are standard.
    18 ” steel rims are standard.


    The hard top, here in white, is fixed.
    The hard top, here in white, is fixed.


    The Defender 90 Hard top, that’s its name, is therefore the cheapest in the range. Its name is overused because here, the roof is not removable. It is available in two body styles. In 3 doors as here, called 90 (length: 4.50 m) and in 5 doors, called 110 whose length climbs to 5.02 m and the starting price to 65,200 €. In other words, he’s a beautiful baby. Be careful, in both cases, its height is close to 2 meters, which means that you will not be able to park anywhere and in particular in many underground car parks. These versions are fitted with standard spring suspensions which do not allow the height to be varied.


    The interior is laid out differently from classic Defenders. Here the center console has been shortened.
    The interior is laid out differently from classic Defenders. Here the center console has been shortened.


    In order to make room for the third seat. Here folded down it acts as an armrest with cup holder and USB sockets.
    In order to make room for the third seat. Here folded down it acts as an armrest with cup holder and USB sockets.


    Once deployed, it can accommodate a child but it is impossible to attach a baby seat.
    Once deployed, it can accommodate a child but it is impossible to attach a baby seat.


    This Defender is considered a utility because it does not have rear seats. Here, the front cabin is separated from the rest of the passenger compartment by a rigid wall. At the front, there is a 3-seater configuration. 2 normal seats plus a wide armrest that converts into a jump seat. To be used only for troubleshooting. Its narrowness does not allow the installation of a baby seat.

    The presentation of this “utility” version generates some modifications compared to the classic versions. For example, here there is no center console to allow the middle passenger to cram their legs. The dashboard with a modern and ergonomic design favors robustness here. There are some nods to the ancestor such as the visible bolts on the doors or the horizontal grab handle on the passenger side.

    The passenger compartment is delimited by a fixed and rigid wall. The available volume is 1350 liters.
    The passenger compartment is delimited by a fixed and rigid wall. The available volume is 1350 liters.


    The spare wheel is standard. The standard tires, on the other hand, are
    The spare wheel is standard. The standard tires on the other hand are “4 seasons” and not off-road like here.


    Practical aspects are taken care of with plenty of ample storage space available. For example, the back of the jump seat houses a cup holder with two USB connections. This defender is a utility, of course, but a Land Rover all the same which offers a high level of comfort with electric seats, mood lighting, a powerful and connected multimedia system and a 3D panoramic camera.

    Failing to be able to transport passengers, the Defender compensates with a useful volume of 1350 liters, a wide opening and additional storage under the floor.

    Thanks :

    Our warmest thanks to Francis for his welcome at the Forest Hill estate.

    Test - Land Rover Defender 90 Hard Top (2021): suffer can wait

    Forest-Hill domain

    Address: Route des Froits – 78440 Montalet-le-Bois
    Phone: 01 34 75 10 50
    Website: http://www.forest-hill.org/le-domaine-de-forest-hill


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThe oriental hornet detected for the first time in France, the hunt is organized
    Next articleLyon: on fire with the Bleuets, Cherki calls out to Bosz! – Soccer

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC