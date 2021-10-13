Laurent Cabrol reveals his astonishing salary when he was at Téléshopping on TF1 (VIDEO)

This Tuesday, October 12, Laurent Cabrol was the guest of L’instant De Luxe and during the show, the 74-year-old host confided in his retirement and his salary when he was at Téléshopping on TF1 .
From 1994 to 2008, Laurent Cabrol is at the head of Teleshopping but overnight, TF1 announces to him that he will not re-stack for a new year, then replaced by Marie-Ange Nardi. Saddened, the host reacted at the time: “I do not understand this decision. January sales had broken all records and the Teleshopping audience was satisfactory. Teleshopping is not my only life “. According to the media of the time, the front page wanted to put young people on the air and Laurent Cabrol had therefore paid for this decision. For many years later, the host presented the weather forecast on Europe 1 but at the end of last season, the station with the blue microphone had also decided to separate from its mister Weather in order to put new hosts on the air. . A decision that the main interested party had qualified “unfair”.
“I win like a retiree”
This Tuesday, October 12, Laurent Cabrol was the guest of Instant De Luxe with Jordan De Luxe on Télé Star Play to come back to these rushed departures. After evoking, with tears in his eyes, his departure from Europe 1, the 74-year-old host confided on the amount of his pension but also on his salary at Teleshopping. “I earn as a retiree, it’s a little more than 1,200 euros anyway. We are around 2000 euros but that’s not the problem. I worked a lot. When I was at Le Figaro, I was making a lot of money and when I arrived at Europe 1, my salary was divided by 4. I struggled for 10 years “, he first declared.
“I was not paid based on sales”
Asked about his salary at Teleshopping, Laurent Cabrol dropped : “I was not paid based on sales. Don’t be naive, when you do a show in the morning, you can’t win like an 8 pm presenter, that’s not possible! At Téléshopping, it can be less than 4,000 euros. If I wanted to make money, that’s not what I should have done“. What to react the host, very surprised at the sums advanced.