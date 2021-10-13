Laurent Cabrol reveals the amount of his old salaries and his retirement, and it’s astonishing

It is in the program “L’instant de Luxe” only broadcast on Télé Star Play that Laurent Cabrol unveiled the amount of his former salaries as well as that of his retirement. Amazing confidences that Closer tells you.

It was time for confidence for Laurent Cabrol. In the program “The moment of luxury” only broadcast on Télé Star Play, the journalist has indeed agreed to reveal the amount of his former salaries as well as that of his retirement. Facing host Jordan de Luxe he said: “I am retired. I earn a little more than 1,200 euros. We are in the waters of retirees, 2,000 euros … But the problem is that in a life like I had myself, 20 years old when you pull the devil by the tail (…) I struggled for ten fifteen years “. According to his, Laurent Cabrol started at the Figaro by earning “a lot of money” by working five months but then divided his salary by four when he arrived at Europe 1. “When you do TV you earn a little more and when it stops you earn less. You have to take an average” added the guest of the day.

Laurent Cabrol underpaid on TF1? He answers

Asked by Jordan de Luxe about his “Téléshopping” years, Laurent Cabrol also revealed that he was not paid according to sales. “Téléshopping is much less than 20,000 euros per month. When you are 8:30 in the morning you cannot earn what an 8 pm presenter earns … It could be less than 4,000 euros per month.” Laurent Cabrol explained. In several years at the head of the TF1 program, the journalist and host has tried a number of products but never kept one. “The time I kept it was because they gave them to me. The team came to shoot at my house for 1 month. That’s all” he concluded, a bit disillusioned. Confidences to find below:

