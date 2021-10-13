Leclerc ready to cut his margins if the state lowers taxes

By sudouest.fr with AFP

The chairman of the E.Leclerc distributors’ strategic committee, Michel-Edouard Leclerc, is ready to cut his margins to reduce prices at the pump, as the government wishes, if the state begins by lowering its taxes on fuel. “If the state lowered its taxes (on gasoline and diesel), we would follow,” said Wednesday, October 13, Mr. Leclerc at the microphone of RMC.

“There is not much under our feet today to lower our margins since we are already practically at cost price”, he added, specifying to earn “one to two cents” per liter of fuel sold. “The increases are seen quickly with us because we do not have the right to sell at a loss, we are obliged to follow the tempo of the increases and to pass them on,” continued Mr. Leclerc.

“We will not let the French down,” Minister for the Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, declared on RTL on Wednesday, affirming to observe the situation “closely”. “We are looking at what is the most effective immediate solution to help the French,” she added.

The day before, during the session of questions to the government, she had asked distributors “to make a gesture in this difficult period by reducing their margins” to relieve the wallet of the French. “I reserve of course the possibility of bringing them together if necessary”, she had completed.

In addition to oil prices, gas and electricity prices are currently on the rise, which has led the government to set up a “tariff shield” with in particular the blocking of the regulated gas tariff until April. Six months before the election, the issue of energy prices emerged as one of the themes at the start of the presidential campaign. This Wednesday morning, according to government spokesman Gabriel Attal, the executive is studying “protective measures” for the French if fuel prices were to continue to rise “over time”. “There are several possible avenues: there is the issue of lowering taxes – we are not there today -; there may be a question of specific aid, ”detailed the Secretary of State on BFM and RMC, while specifying that“ the decision has not been taken ”.

Last week, Marine Le Pen, candidate for the National Rally at the Elysee Palace, proposed to lower the VAT on gasoline, gas and electricity to 5.5% instead of 20% to give more power purchase from the French.