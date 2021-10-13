Lenglet and Fofana tracked by Newcastle, Haaland would meet with Manchester City

A French doublet that pleases Newcastle, Manchester City which advances for Haaland or the price of Tchouaméni which leaks: find all the information of the transfer window football of this Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

City-Raiola meeting in January for Haaland?

Famous agent Mino Raiola, who counts Erling Haaland among his clients, will meet with Manchester City managers in January, tells us the Times . They will discuss a possible transfer of the Borussia Dortmund striker, courted by the biggest clubs in the world for a year and a half. Haaland (21) would be the priority of the Skyblues after failing in the Harry Kane case, held at Tottenham. Manchester United would be the main competitor to City in this case, ahead of Real Madrid and PSG. But City would have a unique trump card up their sleeve: the bosses of Puma, who hope to sponsor Haaland when his contract at Nike expires in January, sponsor Manchester City and have maintained strong ties with Alf-Inge Haaland, father of the young Norwegian and former footballer. pro. The soap opera has only just begun.

A French duo Lenglet-Fofana in Newcastle?

With its new Saudi owners, Newcastle, admittedly temporarily relegated to the Premier League, has great ambitions in the transfer market. According to RMC Sport , one of the first expected big recruits would be Wesley Fofana. Newcastle have informed Leicester that an offer may fall for the 20-year-old French defender. The former Stéphanois was an indisputable holder last season with the Foxes, 5th in the Premier League and winners of the FA Cup, but has not played since his fibula fracture in August. He is expected to return to competition in December. Fofana cost Leicester € 35m last year.

But he is not the only French defender that interests Newcastle. After right-hander Fofana, the Magpies learned about left-hander Clément Lenglet, according to the Catalan daily Sport . The Barcelona (26 years old), in distress last season, played only 4 matches including a start this season. So much so that he is no longer called up for the France team. Newcastle are hoping to take advantage of Barca’s fragile economic situation to get a good deal. It remains to be seen whether Lenglet, under contract until 2026, will agree to a departure after refusing to leave Barcelona for AS Roma last summer.





Real Madrid: the price of Chouaméni known

Marca has eyes only for him. Aurélien Tchouaméni (21) is on the front page of the Madrid daily for the second day in a row this Wednesday. We already knew that Real Madrid pinched for the defensive midfielder of AS Monaco, who made a place for himself in the France team. Now we know its price: 60 million euros. It had cost 18 when he left the Girondins de Bordeaux for ASM in January 2020. Marcadoes not say if Real would be ready to invest such a sum. But with “only” € 31m spent on Eduardo Camavinga since the end of summer 2019, money is unlikely to be a problem for the vice-champion of Spain.

Maignan injured, Mirante expected at AC Milan

We learned this Wednesday: the goalkeeper of AC Milan and the France team, Mike Maignan, will undergo surgery on his left wrist and miss 10 to 15 days of competition. The former Nantes and Lyon goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu should replace him for the next Rossoneri matches. And his understudy will be named Antonio Mirante, as revealed Sky Sport Italia . The 38-year-old Italian goalkeeper, who has 368 Serie A appearances, did not extend at AS Roma last summer. He is undergoing his medical check-up this Wednesday in Milan and will sign up until June 2022. He will play the role of third goalkeeper there for the rest of the season.

Fabio (Nantes) loves Botafogo, but …

In an interview with ESPN Brazil , the left side of FC Nantes Fabio delivered on his twin brother, Rafael, who recently signed at Botafogo. “Our heart club», Smiled Fabio. “Of course it makes me want to go play Botafogo, he added. I have a contract (in Nantes), I have to think about my family and all that. But there is a great desire, yes.»Holder in 5 of the first 6 Ligue 1 matches before injuring himself, Fabio is at the end of his contract at FC Nantes. He could, however, extend whether he wanted to or not. “I have a clause in my contract, I will be extended automatically if I play 25 matches this season“Said the 31-year-old former Manchester United.