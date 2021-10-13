Leucate would be an island, the sea in Alénya and Claira … What global warming at + 3 ° C would change on our coasts

While the COP26 will open on October 31, associations for the defense of the environment are increasing the alerts on the risks of global warming above + 3 ° C in average temperatures between now and 2100. Mapping tools make it possible to measure the consequences of this warming.

After the fiasco of unfulfilled commitments after the COP21 in Paris, world leaders are expected at the turn of the COP26 organized from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow (Scotland) to finally organize the fight against climate change.

Associations fighting against global warming have been alerting for several weeks to the challenges of this meeting of heads of state so that they reverse the trajectory of global warming which now seems to be heading towards + 3 ° C by 2100 instead. from 1.5 ° C to 2 ° C provided for in the Paris agreements.

And to raise awareness of the dangers of this uncontrolled global warming, nothing beats maps so that everyone can measure what awaits living beings on earth in the next 80 years.

Numerous applications put online by environmental associations make it possible to place the cursor on the consequences that more or less severe global warming would have. And there, amazement, locally, the sea would recede so much that many municipalities would be wiped off the map. In the Pyrénées-Orientales, Argelès would only be swamps, Saint-Cyprien a body of water just like Canet, Sainte-Marie and Torreilles while a few islets would remain in Barcarès.

In Aude, Leucate would once again become an island, Gruissan and Port-La Nouvelle of vague sandbanks … Not to mention Narbonne, which would be largely eaten away. And it wouldn’t take much for La Clape to become an island again.





Barcelona strongly impacted

In Catalonia, hardly anything remains of the Bay of Roses as it is currently known. And if the damaged Costa Brava would seem to be able to get by without too much damage, the disaster would be of magnitude in the agglomeration of Barcelona. With or without a 3rd runway, the airport would be overwhelmed anyway.

As for Barcelona, ​​their current configuration would be upset. The port would be totally under water just like the emblematic district of Barceloneta. Going to the W would be done by vaporetto as in Venice. The Barrí Gotic would also be eaten by sea water and, in the Born, the water would rise up to the Triumphal Arch in Ciutadella Park …

With a few maps and 3D animation, the urgency of COP26 is obvious. Hopefully it’s not too late to act.