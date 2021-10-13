More

    Ligue 1 – A French “boxing day”: The LFP lifts the veil on the calendar for next season

    News


    The veil has been lifted on the Ligue 1 2022/2023 calendar. And there are new things! In an official press release, the LFP notably announced this Wednesday the creation of a “French boxing day“.”Exceptionally, the resumption of the championship (16th day) will take place on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in the form of a French boxing day. This special program will be followed by a 17th day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats which will take place on Sunday January 1, 2023.“, reports the instance.

    In view of the upcoming Winter World Cup, the LFP has announced that the 15th day, scheduled for the weekend of November 12 and 13, 2022, will be “the last day before the start of the international break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup“So you have understood, this day will therefore take place only one week before the start of the competition in Qatar. The first will take place on the weekend of August 6 and 7, 2022.

    League 1

    L1 don’t want the World Cup every two years


    AN HOUR AGO

    The 38th and last day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats for the 2022/2023 season has been placed on Sunday, June 4, 2023“, concludes the LFP in its press release. The entire general calendar of the 2022-2023 competitions will be published this Thursday, October 14 following its final adoption by the Executive Committee of the FFF.

    League 1

    An endless absence: Sergio Ramos should miss Angers and Leipzig

    3 HOURS AGO

    League 1

    A bridged future? After his alarming remarks, Neymar reassured Leonardo

    7 HOURS AGO


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleIMF chief economist sees energy prices fall in early 2022
    Next articleToyota sets new world record for a hydrogen car

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC