Ligue 1 – A French “boxing day”: The LFP lifts the veil on the calendar for next season

The veil has been lifted on the Ligue 1 2022/2023 calendar. And there are new things! In an official press release, the LFP notably announced this Wednesday the creation of a “French boxing day“.”Exceptionally, the resumption of the championship (16th day) will take place on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in the form of a French boxing day. This special program will be followed by a 17th day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats which will take place on Sunday January 1, 2023.“, reports the instance.

In view of the upcoming Winter World Cup, the LFP has announced that the 15th day, scheduled for the weekend of November 12 and 13, 2022, will be “the last day before the start of the international break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup“So you have understood, this day will therefore take place only one week before the start of the competition in Qatar. The first will take place on the weekend of August 6 and 7, 2022.

“The 38th and last day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats for the 2022/2023 season has been placed on Sunday, June 4, 2023“, concludes the LFP in its press release. The entire general calendar of the 2022-2023 competitions will be published this Thursday, October 14 following its final adoption by the Executive Committee of the FFF.

