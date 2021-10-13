like his characters, director Hwang Dong-huyk has experienced debt

The creator of the phenomenon series broadcast on Netflix in France will have had to wait more than 10 years to see his script put on the screen.

Squid Game is about to explode the audience counters by exceeding The Bridgertons Chronicle which holds the record for best monthly startup with more than 82 million views on the Netflix platform. The South Korean series chronicles the adventures of 456 highly indebted individuals. In the hope of repaying their creditors, they participate in a game that will allow the winner to pocket the sum of 45.6 billion won, the equivalent of 33 million euros. To hit this jackpot, competitors compete in a succession of deadly events. Since its release on September 17, Squid Game has gone viral on TikTok and YouTube as well as Instagram … Everything about the program turns into millions, even billions of views.

Yet nothing predicted such success. The script, designed in 2008 and finalized in 2009, has been repeatedly refused by South Korean television. Hwang Dong-huyk told Variety have also encountered money problems: “When I started out, I was in a precarious financial situation”. After this failure, the director graduated from the University of Southern California (United States) after studying cinema, was forced to return to live in Korea with his grandmother with his mother. Hwang Dong-huyk, now 50, was so in debt that he had to sell even his computer, for the sum of 675 US dollars (around 584 euros.)





A writing “Trying”

While waiting for the meteoric success of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-huyk has made four films with a dark mind. His second feature film Silenced in 2011, inspired by real facts on sexual abuse and infanticide at a school in Inhwa (south of Seoul), met with success with 4.7 million Korean spectators. Recognized for his talents as a filmmaker, Hwang Dong-huyk reiterates his project to the platforms Squid Game. When Netflix accepts it, the director is not surprised, as he states in the Colones of the Korea Times : “Twelve years later, the world has become a place where weird and violent survival stories are, in fact, welcome. Squid Game is a reflection of our society. ”

Now far from these financial worries, Hwang Dong-huyk admits that the success of Squid Game is for him at the same time “A blessing and a curse”. According to him, the enthusiasm of the fans makes the release of a season 2 inevitable: “I wrote and directed this series, alone. It was very trying, both physically and mentally. For a season 2, I wonder if I will make it, but so many people love this series that it is impossible for me to refuse. “

