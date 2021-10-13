LoL: The chat / all will be removed with patch 11.21

You can no longer be flamed by the opposing team or you can no longer bear to see them bragging by spamming diff bot, ez and so on? A big change is coming to League of Legends with patch 11.21: the total disappearance of messaging / all in matchmaking queues.

No more mute / all

We can estimate the measure slightly radical because fundamentally it will not change much. Let’s be honest, if you don’t want to be disturbed by the spikes of the opposing team or even some of your mates, until now all you have to do is mute all these pretty people. If from patch 11.21 you will no longer be able to communicate directly in game with your opponents, some “dialogue” options will still be available such as your emotes and champion masteries (unless they cut them), as well as spam CTRL +1/2/3/4.

Riot Games explains this decision very simply by drawing one observation: bad behavior is more common in the chat than good ones: “While / all messaging can be the source of fun social interactions between teams, as well as good-natured banter, negative interactions are currently much more prevalent than others. We will assess the impact of this change via reports of bad behavior verbally as well as through surveys and feedback to all. “

End-of-game messaging will still be common, and nothing will change regarding communication with your team.

“We are aware that bad oral behavior is also present in team messaging, and disabling / all messaging does not solve all problems. But team messaging can also play an important role in coordination. , and therefore plays a much more important role, even if it can accommodate negative experiences.





We know this is a huge blow for those who just want to compliment their opponents on their skin or offer a dance party in the Baron’s Pit. But we think the benefit is well worth the sacrifice, given the increasing negativity that is manifesting over / all messaging in your games. “

This decision also highlights the problem of toxicity on MOBA. Even though Riot Games claims to have reduced bad behavior, it seems, at present, unable to make the chat healthier for the majority of players.. A small admission of weakness in itself. Nothing says chat all won’t be back in the future, but for now you have a little over a week to enjoy it, and in the right way we hope.

And you, what do you think of this decision? Abused or justified?