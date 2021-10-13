More

    London calls on G7 for global action

    Global supply problems, which stem in particular from increased demand for logistics transport with the post-pandemic recovery, particularly hit the United Kingdom

    British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will call on the G7 Finance, which meets in Washington, for more “coordination” to make supply chains around the world “more resilient”. Global supply problems, which stem in particular from disruptions and increased demand for logistics transport with the post-pandemic recovery, particularly hit the United Kingdom, where they are made worse by Brexit.


    Support for poor countries

    This complicates the formalities for the transit of goods and workers, with in particular a shortage of truck drivers. During the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) in Washington, Rishi Sunak will also attend a meeting of G20 finance ministers.

    He should call on his international counterparts to boost their support for the poorest countries, in particular with regard to vaccines against Covid-19, and to work on the transition to carbon neutrality. He also welcomed the latest IMF forecast, in which the UK is credited with the G7’s fastest growth forecast for 2021, at 6.8%.


