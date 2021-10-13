LOSC, OM – Mercato: Luis Campos about to resume service?

Zapping Goal! Football club LOSC: the wall Mike Maignan in figures

On December 18, the LOSC formalized the end of the adventure of Gérard Lopez and Luis Campos. The latter was bound by contract to the northern president and therefore did not survive his dismissal. But concretely, it had already been four months since he had moved away from the Mastiffs because of differences of opinion with the management. Since then, the name of Campos has circulated on the side of OM, when there was talk of a plan to take over the Saudis, then Real Madrid. But nothing has been concluded and the Portuguese is still free.

It might not last. Indeed, according to Sky Sports, the new management of Newcastle would consider giving him the reins of the sportsman. As we know, the Magpies were bought by a Saudi consortium, which also aims to buy Inter Milan, OM and a Brazilian club. Will this large-scale project correspond to the talent of Luis Campos, who has no equal for finding nuggets at reduced prices, as he did at AS Monaco and then at LOSC?

