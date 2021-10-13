Loto FDJ result of Wednesday, October 13, 2021: online draw

The middle of the week is already here and this Wednesday, October 13, 2021, children’s day (and parents) may well make you the next big winner of the 8 million euro jackpot. For two weeks, no grid has managed to win the jackpot which continues to grow. If you want to play a grid today, take advantage of the online offer on FDJ.fr and follow the Loto result from 8:50 p.m.

Update of 10/13/2021 at 8:40 p.m.: the result of the Loto draw is now online, without a millionaire

This Wednesday, October 13, 2021 delivered the winning numbers for the Loto draw. Tonight you have been millions again to try your luck, but you are just someone who has won some really big wins. Two players have found 5 good numbers and walk away with € 106,944. This Saturday, October 16, 2021, the amount of the Loto jackpot will be 9 million euros.

The last draw took place this Monday, October 11, 2021, attracting several million players and making several hundred thousand winners across the country. With a winning combination consisting only of small numbers, the number of winners has exploded compared to usual with over 600,000 winning lines. Among the lucky ones, two players who were able to find the 5 winning numbers without the Chance number left with € 79,254. As for the 2nd draw, two players shared the additional jackpot, each winning € 53,469.

Today, try your luck by participating in this new Loto draw for October 13, 2021 before 8:15 p.m. The price for playing is always set at only € 2.20, or € 3 if you want to add the 2nd draw option.

Every week, more and more of you go through the site of the Française des jeux to offer yourself a chance to win the Loto jackpot. For this draw of the day, you will have the possibility of playing a simple grid (5 numbers + 1 Chance number) or a multiple grid (up to 9 numbers and the 10 Chance numbers) in the blink of an eye.

Open an account on the Française des jeux site. For this, you will need to be of legal age (+18 years) and have a residence on French territory (hexagon or Overseas). Deposit a few euros (5 € minimum) to play one or more Loto grids. The price of a Loto grid is fixed at € 2.20. Validate your grids to receive your Loto codes. The result will be followed later from 8:50 p.m.

Result of the Loto FDJ draw for this Wednesday, October 13, 2021: the winning combinations available at 8:50 p.m.

All of the two winning combinations will be accessible free of charge from 8:50 p.m. on our Tirage-Gagnant.com site. In addition to the winning numbers constituting the full result, you will be able to access the intermediate paytable around 9:00 p.m.

For this draw on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, do not leave anything to chance, except perhaps the fact of winning, or not, the sum of 8 million euros.

FAQ: Frequently asked questions about Loto FDJ

How much is the Loto jackpot today?

The amount of the Loto jackpot for this Wednesday, October 13 will be 8 million tonight. The jackpot has not been won for 6 consecutive draws.

Until what time maximum can we play Loto this evening?

The deadline for playing a Loto grid on Wednesday evening is 8:15 p.m. You will be able to play online or at a point of sale until that time.

At what time will the Loto results for Wednesday 13 October be available?

The results of the Loto FDJ draw this Wednesday evening will be available from 8:50 p.m. The two winning combinations will be posted online for free.