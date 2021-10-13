Louis Picamoles career in pictures

(A. Grosclaude / The Team)
Louis Picamoles (helmeted) in the Montpellier jersey where he started his career in 2004 with a first pro match against Auch on October 1 (23-17 victory). The third row faces here Perpignan during the 2006-2007 season, the one in which he asserts himself at the highest level.
Louis Picamoles (in the center, behind Loïc Jacquet who tackles Eoin Reddan) during his first selection for the French team for the Six Nations Tournament against Ireland (26-21 victory on February 9, 2008).
Louis Picamoles (at the bottom in the center under Clément Poitrenaud) won the European Cup in 2010 with Stade Toulousain (against Biarritz). It is the first title of his career. He joined Toulouse at the start of the season.
Louis Picamoles (ball in hand) won his first title of champion of France with Toulouse in 2011 against Montpellier (15-11).
For his first World Cup with the France team in 2011, Louis Picamoles (2nd from the right) and the Blues failed in the final against New Zealand (8-7). The third row did not play this final game.
New title of champion of France for Louis Picamoles in 2012 (between Servat and Dusautoir, who holds the shield of Brennus). A victory against Toulon in the final (18-12).
In 2016, Louis Picamoles decided to try the adventure in England. The Habs signed to Northampton where they will finally play only one season before returning to Montpellier.
Back in Montpellier, Louis Picamoles (foreground on the right) has the opportunity to win a title with his favorite club. Captain of the MHR, he lost in the final of the Top 14 against Castres in 2018 (13-29).
Louis Picamoles during his 82nd and last selection for the French team for the quarter-final of the World Cup lost to Wales (20-19) in Japan in 2019. The third row, replacing at kick-off, retires internationally after participating in three World Cups (2011, 2015 and 2019).
Last March, he joined the Union Bordeaux-Bègles for a final challenge. This season will be his last. The third-row intends to hang one last title on its record and get out through the front door.
published on October 13, 2021 at 11:46 a.m.