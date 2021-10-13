More

    Love is in the meadow 2020: Lucile and Jérôme are the happy parents of a little girl

    Entertainment


    the essential
    Jérôme and Lucile, candidates for “Love is in the meadow” in 2020 are happy parents. The young woman gave birth to a baby girl earlier this week. The couple is swimming in happiness.

    Like Jean-François, the Ariège candidate with Mélanie, this season in “Love is in the meadow”, love stories seem obvious. This was the case last year for Jérôme and Lucile. When she arrived at Jérôme’s farm in Jons in the Rhône, Lucile did not want to leave. She also gave up everything to settle in with her market gardener.

    On June 13, the couple announced Lucile’s pregnancy. It was during the reunion episode of “Love is in the meadow”, broadcast at the end of the summer on M6, that Lucile and Jérôme revealed the sex of the infant: a little girl.


    The couple indicated, with a post on Instagram, this Tuesday, October 12, that Lucile had given birth. The photo shows the baby’s little hand, surrounded by his parents’ hands, with this comment: “You + me = Us now”. The infant’s first name remains secret for now.

    Lucile and Jérôme naturally received many congratulatory messages. Mathieu and Alexandre, candidates last year and installed in the Gard, wrote: “The godfather cried this morning on waking lol”.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleApple iPad Tablet Test 2021
    Next articleLondon calls on G7 for global action

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC