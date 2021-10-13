Lucas Hernandez liable to prison: what does Spanish justice blame for the French international?

Happy winner of the League of Nations with the France team, Lucas Hernandez is now caught up by an old court case. According to information from the Spanish daily Ace, the defender of Bayern Munich is summoned before the higher court of justice of Madrid on October 19 to be served with an imprisonment order. After this hearing, dealing with the consequences of a case dating back four years, he will have ten days to enter prison “voluntarily”, in the penitentiary center of his choice.

On February 3, 2017, Lucas Hernandez, playing at the time at Atlético de Madrid, was surprised under the influence of alcohol and fighting in the street with his partner Amelia de la Ossa Lorente. The couple was then sentenced by the Madrid courts for “domestic violence” to one month of community service and six months of separation at least 500 meters from each other.

But four months later, they were spotted together at Madrid airport as they returned from their honeymoon in Miami. A breach which had earned the Blues player several hours of custody as well as a one-year prison sentence required by the Madrid prosecutor’s office in January 2018. In the aftermath, a court had sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment. prison a year later. His appeal having been refused, Lucas Hernandez must now appear before the 32nd chamber of the Madrid Criminal Court.