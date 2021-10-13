Luxury and technology drive the Paris Stock Exchange up

The Paris Bourse ended sharply up 0.75% on Wednesday, driven by technology and luxury stocks, whose first publications during the earnings season satisfied investors.

The flagship CAC 40 index rose 42.97 points to 6,597.38 points. The day before, it had lost 0.34%.

The Parisian rating began to drop sharply, before rising over the course of the day, also marked by the inflation figures in September in the United States.

The results period started off ideally for the index, with the publication of LVMH which brought luxury, while the upward revision of the targets of the German software specialist SAP benefited the technology sector in France.

The day was also animated by September inflation figures in the United States. It accelerated to 0.4% over one month according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) published by the US Department of Labor.

Food, housing and even energy pushed the indicator up.

“This shows that the debate on inflation in the market will remain relevant. The figure was still surprising on the upside, even if it is only slightly”, comments Florence Barjou, manager at Lyxor AM.





Sovereign interest rates, however, fell after the publication of the figures, but “the market expected a slightly more prolonged slippage,” said Ms. Barjou.

Tensions on production chains or freight transportation, shortages and rising commodity prices have helped push year-over-year inflation to 5.4% in the United States, its highest level since August 2008.

These figures put pressure on the monetary authorities, one of whose main tasks is to control inflation. “The idea of ​​a Fed rate hike from September 2022 is starting to take hold” among market players, notes Ms. Barjou, the institution not yet foreseeing any change in this aspect before 2023.

The title of world number one luxury LVMH climbed 3.48% to 653.90 euros, after the announcement of sales of 15.5 billion in the third quarter, a figure higher than that of 2019, before the pandemic. The group is “confident in the pursuit of current growth” and shared it with other players in the sector. Kering took 1.50% to 644.30 euros and Hermès 2.71% to 1,268 euros.

Tech stocks benefited from the upward revision of targets for SAP, the German software company. Capgemini took 4.04% to 182.70 euros, Dassault Systèmes 3.48% to 45.29 euros, Téléperformance 2.23% to 343.20 euros or even STMicroelectronics 1.36% to 35.84 euros.

