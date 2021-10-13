Luxury giant LVMH posts sales up 20% in Q3

(Updated with details, statements)

PARIS, October 12 (Reuters) – LVMH LVMH.PA reported a 20% organic increase in third-quarter sales on Tuesday, even though revenue growth slowed in Asia and the States -United after an exceptional first semester in these regions.

The French luxury giant said the popularity of its flagship brands Louis Vuitton and Dior has contributed to the 24% growth of the fashion and leather goods division, which accounts for nearly half of LVMH’s revenue. This is a 38% increase from the same period in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking advantage of consumers’ desire to once again afford high-end products after months of confinement, the luxury industry has recovered solidly from the health crisis, even though international tourism, traditionally a driver of growth , did not resume completely.

The group’s sales in organic data, that is to say at constant exchange rates and perimeter, reached 15.51 billion euros, a figure broadly in line with the forecasts of analysts cited by Barclays who expected an increase of 21% .

LVMH chief financial officer Jean-Jacques Guiony said sales growth in Asia came under pressure in August due to the partial reinstatement of health restrictions in some countries.

However, he said during a conference call, he had not seen any change in consumer behavior in China.

In August, the Beijing authorities stepped up measures targeting some of the most prosperous sectors of the Chinese economy, with the stated aim of reducing the pressures on the cost of living of the Chinese.





Promoting the economic agenda for “common prosperity” has caused investors to worry that Beijing’s measures could curb consumption of high-end products in the world’s largest luxury market.

“We do not see why this could harm the upper middle class which constitutes the bulk of our clientele,” said Jean-Jacques Guiony.

Luca Solca, analyst at Bernstein, welcomed the results communicated by LVMH.

“We think this should be a relief for investors, especially after the industry crisis in August and doubts about Chinese demand trends, and even though other divisions are reducing their growth compared to 2019 in the third quarter.” , he commented.

During the third quarter, LVMH recorded a clear improvement in its sales in Europe, despite the absence of Asian tourists.

The group recorded sales growth of 28% in the United States, against 60% over the first six months of the year, and of 12% in Asia (excluding Japan), against 70% in the first half of the year.

Jean-Jacques Guiony said LVMH had not been affected by supply chain issues, with much of the group’s production being based in Europe. He dismissed any concerns about rising shipping costs.

According to its CFO, LVMH will continue to focus on the power of attraction of its flagship acquisition, the American jeweler Tiffany, to arouse the interest of young consumers.

(Mimosa Spencer report; French version Anait Miridzhanian, edited by Jean-Stéphane Brosse and Jean Terzian)